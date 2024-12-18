Short Interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Decreases By 6.4%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Brink’s has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $115.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.