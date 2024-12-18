SkyWater Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 105% compared to the typical volume of 777 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $816.82 million, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 3.72. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,714,067.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,113,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

