Slate Grocery REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
