Slate Grocery REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.