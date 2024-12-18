Sodexo S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5696 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Sodexo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

