Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 673,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 144,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

