SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

