SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSPPF

SSP Group Stock Up 8.5 %

About SSP Group

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.