SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
