St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 17419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.05 per share, for a total transaction of $89,919.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,797,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,776,367.36. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,400 shares of company stock worth $23,953,600. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

