StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,930.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 3,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,547.56.

On Thursday, October 31st, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 23,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.10.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.72.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

