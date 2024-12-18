StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,930.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 3,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,547.56.
- On Thursday, October 31st, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 23,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.10.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
