Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.76 ($11.33) and last traded at €10.80 ($11.37). Approximately 230,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.02 ($11.60).

Südzucker Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

