Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $186.25 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average is $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.