TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$10,430.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Michael Robert Culbert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total value of C$10,430.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.34. 1,499,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.83 and a 52-week high of C$70.32. The company has a market cap of C$67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.