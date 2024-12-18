Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 51.0 %

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.