The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 20,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at $49,255,149.80. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AZEK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter worth $59,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

