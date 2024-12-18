The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stake Increased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.