The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Russell Proutt Buys 100,000 Shares

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Russell Proutt bought 100,000 shares of The GPT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.45 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$444,500.00 ($281,329.11).
Russell Proutt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Russell Proutt bought 50,000 shares of The GPT Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.05 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,500.00 ($159,810.13).
- On Friday, September 27th, Russell Proutt acquired 50,000 shares of The GPT Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,500.00 ($159,810.13).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
