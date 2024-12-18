The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

