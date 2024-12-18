The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

