The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

