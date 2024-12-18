Tidal Investments LLC Sells 12,701 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

