Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.21. 198,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 134,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 70.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7300725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.52%.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
