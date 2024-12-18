Timothy Mattox Sells 2,768 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mattox sold 2,768 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $12,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,876.48. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 589,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 315,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 180.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

