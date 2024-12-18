Timothy T. O’dell Sells 20,522 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 20,522 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $544,653.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,161.34. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.55. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 10.4% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

