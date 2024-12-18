TKO Group FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TKO Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $147.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -350.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 245,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.45 per share, with a total value of $35,026,603.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,825,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,975,523.50. The trade was a 15.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 337,447 shares of company stock worth $48,133,224. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

