TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TopBuild by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.38.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $338.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.93. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $331.22 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.