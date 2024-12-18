Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 123.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 75.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

