Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,913 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,534 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,455 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

