Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $398.19 and last traded at $397.23, with a volume of 12293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $394.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

