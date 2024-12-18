Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 53,948 shares.The stock last traded at $398.82 and had previously closed at $400.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.97.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCR. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

