Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 277,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 379,217 shares.The stock last traded at $120.46 and had previously closed at $120.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

