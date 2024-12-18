Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO). In a filing disclosed on December 17th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock on November 20th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) on 11/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

About Senator Boozman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

