Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,173 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VNOM opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

