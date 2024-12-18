Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 124.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.19. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

