Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 49,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,839. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

