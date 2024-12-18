Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IGA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 49,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,839. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
