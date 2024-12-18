Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,060,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 981% from the average daily volume of 98,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

