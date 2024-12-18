Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.76 and last traded at C$17.76, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.20.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.57. The stock has a market cap of C$570.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.