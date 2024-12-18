What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Leidos Q1 Earnings?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Leidos Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $150.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

