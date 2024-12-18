Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

