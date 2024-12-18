Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 3,899 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after acquiring an additional 218,807 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,825,000 after purchasing an additional 853,313 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

