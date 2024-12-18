Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.