World Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.96.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.48%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

