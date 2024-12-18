World Investment Advisors LLC Invests $513,000 in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 513,120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $14,412,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after acquiring an additional 292,788 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,893,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYDB opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

