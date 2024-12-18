World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 216.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

KT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.