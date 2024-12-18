World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 216.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.
KT Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of KT stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
