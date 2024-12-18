Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 410,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

