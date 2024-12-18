Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,810 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after buying an additional 223,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

