Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for AGIO Q1 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.77) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.70) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

AGIO opened at $41.96 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,767,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000.

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

