12,645 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 566,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,908,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

TDS stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -2.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

