3,522 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.