360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.93 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of A$35,580.00 ($22,099.38). 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

