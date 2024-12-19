360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
In other news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.93 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of A$35,580.00 ($22,099.38). 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
