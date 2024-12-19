360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2024

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.93 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of A$35,580.00 ($22,099.38). 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.