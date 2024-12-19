888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.79. 888 shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
888 Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.